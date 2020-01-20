Cold wave sweeps Kashmir Valley! Rain, snow likely over next two days

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.4 degree Celsius. (Reuters)

Kashmir reeled under intense cold conditions on Monday as the minimum temperature stayed several degrees below freezing point across the valley, the MET Office said on Monday. A MET official said the freezing temperatures led to development of a layer of frost on roads which caused inconvenience to people especially to motorists but bright sunshine later in the day eased the situation.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.4 degree Celsius – nearly a degree down from Sunday’s minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, the official said. He said the mercury in Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir – settled at a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, same as last night.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south recorded a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius – up from minus 13.7 degrees Celsius yesterday, the official said, adding the resort was the coldest recorded palce in the Kashmir valley. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir registered a minimum of minus 12.8 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Kokernag, in south, settled at a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, recorded a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, the official added. The MET Office has forecast scattered to widespread light to moderate rain or snow in the valley over the next two days.