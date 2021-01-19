  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cold wave sweeps Kashmir; several places record sub-zero temperatures

By: |
January 19, 2021 12:09 PM

Several water bodies, including the surface of the famous Dal Lake here, have frozen, while a thick layer of ice has formed on several roads in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley, affecting vehicular movement.

jammu and kashmir weather,jammu coldThe minimum temperature in the city last night was nearly five degrees below the normal for this time of the year, the official said. (Photo source: ANI)

Minimum temperatures across Kashmir stayed several degrees below the freezing point as an intense cold wave sweeps the region, a meteroelogical department official said on Tuesday.

Several water bodies, including the surface of the famous Dal Lake here, have frozen, while a thick layer of ice has formed on several roads in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley, affecting vehicular movement.

Related News

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Kashmir Valley, recorded a minimum of 8.6 degrees Celsius and was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the official. Srinagar city recorded a low of minus seven degrees Celsius, down from minus 6.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, he said.

The minimum temperature in the city last night was nearly five degrees below the normal for this time of the year, the official said. The minimum temperature in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district settled at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius last night, down from minus six degrees Celsius the night earlier, he said.

Pahalgam, a tourist resort in south Kashmir that also serves as a base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 8.4?degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, the official said. Kupwara recorded a low of minus 5.7 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded minus 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, a 40-day harsh winter period when cold wave sweeps the region and temperatures drop considerably, leading to freezing of water bodies and water in pipelines. The chances of snowfall is highest during this period, especially in higher reaches of the area.

‘Chillai-Kalan’ will end on January 31 and then Kashmir will witness 20 days of ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and 10 days of ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Cold wave sweeps Kashmir several places record sub-zero temperatures
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Zero visibility in parts of Delhi due to very dense fog
2Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature rises in national capital due to cloud cover
3Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit reaches space on 2nd try