Cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana: Minimum temperatures close to freezing point

By: |
Chandigarh | Published: January 15, 2020 1:51:27 PM

Narnaul (2.5 degrees Celsius), Hisar (2.6 degrees Celsius), Sirsa (3.8 degrees Celsius) in Haryana and Amritsar (2.6 degrees Celsius), Halwara (2.5 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (3.1 degrees Celsius) and other places in Punjab reeled under piercing cold.

Cold wave, cold wave in north india, cold wave 2019, cold wave in india, cold wave grips north india, cold wave punjab, punjab weather today, haryana weather today, chandigarh temperatureThe MeT official said that a thick blanket of fog reduced visibility in the morning at most places in Punjab and Haryana.

The minimum temperatures settled close to the freezing point at a few places as cold wave continued to sweep most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday. Narnaul (2.5 degrees Celsius), Hisar (2.6 degrees Celsius), Sirsa (3.8 degrees Celsius) in Haryana and Amritsar (2.6 degrees Celsius), Halwara (2.5 degrees Celsius), Gurdaspur (3 degrees Celsius), Faridkot (3.5 degrees Celsius) and Bathinda (3.1 degrees Celsius) in Punjab reeled under piercing cold.

Among other places in the two states which experienced a cold night included Karnal (5 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (5.3 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (6.2 degrees Celsius), Adampur (5.1 degrees Celsius), Ludhiana (6.6 degrees Celsius) and Patiala (5.2 degrees Celsius), a Meteorological Department official said here.

However, minimum temperatures settled close to normal limits at Chandigarh (9.2 degrees Celsius), Pathankot (7.9 degrees Celsius) and Ambala (7.2 degrees Celsius). The MeT official said that a thick blanket of fog reduced visibility in the morning at most places in Punjab and Haryana.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Cold wave sweeps Punjab Haryana Minimum temperatures close to freezing point
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Climate change becomes focus of World’s largest asset manager controlling $7 trillion funds
2Oldest solid material on Earth discovered inside meteorite in Australia
3Global warming causes rise in sea temperature! World’s oceans were the warmest in 2019