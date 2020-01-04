Cold wave in Punjab, Haryana! Faridkot coldest at 3.6 degree Celsius

Devotees perform sewa to clean ‘sarover’ on a foggy New Years Day morning at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)

Punjab and Haryana battled cold wave conditions on Saturday with Faridkot being the coldest place in the two states at 3.6 degree Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department said. Among other places in Punjab, Patiala, Amritsar, Ludhiana shivered at 4.8, 4.6, 4.5 degrees Celsius respectively. Pathankot recorded a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 5.5, Bathinda 4.8, Halwara 4.7, Adampur 3.9.

In Haryana, Karnal and Ambala recorded their respective minimums at 6.8 and 4.5 degrees Celsius. Hisar shivered at 3.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. Bhiwani recorded a minimum of 6.9 degree Celsius, Rohtak 6.8, Narnaul 5.6 and Sirsa 5.1.

Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum of 6.7 degree Celsius, one notch above normal. Fog was witnessed at a few places including at Ambala, Karnal, Bhiwani, Amritsar and Ludhiana.