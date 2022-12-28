Cold wave in North India: Western disturbances to bring temporarily relief for Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts drop in temperature on New Year

Due to the severe cold wave conditions that have affected northern India, the IMD has predicted that the minimum temperatures will gradually rise over the plains of the region in the next couple of days followed by a fall in the next two days

Skymet Weather’s Mahesh Palawat informed PTI that the cold wave conditions in the northwest region will begin to decrease on Wednesday due to the western disturbance, though the relief would be shortlived.

Cold days are characterized by low temperatures of less than 10 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, severe cold days are when the maximum temperature gets more than 6.5 degrees below normal.

According to the IMD, the cold wave conditions will likely continue to affect some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Wednesday. In addition, dense to very dense fog will also affect Delhi, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh over the next four to five days.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a chilly but sunny morning on Wednesday. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature recorded at Palam was 7.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature at Safdarjung was at 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Areas of Delhi experienced harsh cold conditions on Tuesday. The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 7 degrees Celsius, which was below the minimum temperatures recorded at hill stations such as Nainital and Dharamshala.

In Rajasthan, the temperature in Churu dropped to below zero degrees Celsius on December 27. During the peak of summer, the town can experience temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius.

In the hill state of Uttarakhand, the minimum temperatures recorded on Tuesday were below freezing at many places. In the state of Himachal Pradesh, Keylong recorded a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius, while Solan and Sundernagar recorded minimum temperatures of 4.5 and 2.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department of the state of Himachal Pradesh has predicted that light rainfall would occur at isolated places in the state on Thursday. It also said that snow or rain would occur in higher areas on Friday.