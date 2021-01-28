Cold wave in Delhi, minimum drops to 3.8 degrees Celsius

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius.
A cold wave had swept the city on Tuesday, too, with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal. (Photo source: ANI)
A cold wave gripped the national capital on Thursday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.8 degrees Celsius due to cold, dry westerly winds barreling through the plains, the India Meteorological Department said.
In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less.