Cold wave hits Northwest India: Everything you need to know

Cold wave in Northwest India 2021: Cold wave conditions are prevailing in Northwest India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cold wave has affected parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. As per the prediction, the cold wave conditions are prevailing in this region between December 17 and December 21, with the actual duration varying from area to area. In fact, as per IMD’s daily weather forecast, Delhi is set to see a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Monday with the cold wave conditions prevailing in the national capital. Meanwhile, in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Kutch and Saurashtra area, the cold wave (or a severe cold wave) was predicted from December 17 to 21 and in north Rajasthan from December 18 to 21.

Apart from this, west UP was predicted to witness cold wave conditions from December 19 to 21, and Gujarat on December 19 and 20.

Last Thursday, the IMD had said that north Pakistan and the neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir in India were witnessing a cyclonic circulation due to a western disturbance – storms originating in the Mediterranean region that lead to winter rainfall in the northwestern region of India. The disturbance was predicted to move after a gap of five to six days, during which time, north India was predicted to witness strong westerly and northwesterly cold winds, as has in fact been seen over the last few days.

Once this disturbance moves over, the next western disturbance is predicted to set on the night of December 22.

It is due to this cold wave that these regions have been witnessing low temperatures, as the IMD had predicted the temperatures to fall by between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius.

As per the Met Department, there are two criteria for a cold wave. If the minimum temperature recorded at the weather station is equal to or less than 10 degrees Celsius in the plains or less than or equal to 0 degrees Celsius in the hilly areas, then a cold wave is decided if the temperature recorded is between 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees below normal. On the other hand, a severe cold wave occurs when this temperature recorded by the station is equal to or more than 6.5 degrees below normal. The second criteria is only for the plains. If the weather station in the plains records a minimum temperature of equal to or less than 4 degrees Celsius, then it is said to be a cold wave, and if it is equal to or less than 2 degrees, then it is said to be a severe cold wave.