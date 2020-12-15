Cold wave grips Delhi, mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the national capital witnessed both "cold wave" and "cold day" on Tuesday.
At 4.1 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, was five notches below normal on Tuesday morning. (File image)
A cold wave gripped Delhi on Tuesday as the icy winds blowing from snow-covered western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down to 4.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the city this season so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The maximum temperature also dipped to 18.5 degrees Celsius, more than four notches below normal, the weather department said.