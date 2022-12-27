Cold wave continues to run shivers across North India! Delhi now colder than Dharmshala

Intense cold wave conditions continued to prevail in the entire north India. Dense fog has been witnessed in many parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold wave conditions will continue for the next two days.

Delhi

In the national capital, the minimum temperature of 7 degrees celsius was recorded at Palam while Safdarjung observed a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Delhi was colder than Dehradun and Dharamshala. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius while Dharamshala and Dehradun witnessed 5.4 and 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad will experience Fog/mist in the morning with the minimum temperature at 6 degrees Celsius, while Bareilly recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh | Dense fog engulfs parts of Moradabad lowering visibility in many areas.



As per IMD, Moradabad to experience 'Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later' today, with the minimum temperature being 6°C pic.twitter.com/1THSlL5yMu — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

According to IMD, the sky will remain clear later in the day.

Uttar Pradesh | Bonfire comes to people's rescue as temperature drops in Bareilly



As per IMD, Bareilly to experience 'Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later' today, with the minimum temperature being 5°C pic.twitter.com/nQZxihiVrl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2022

Punjab

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana experienced 6.6 degrees Celsius. Bhatinda, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Faridkot recorded cold weather conditions at 1.4, 7.2, 3, 4.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Haryana

In Haryana, Ambala, and Karnal observed a minimum temperature of 7.5, 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, Churu recorded the minimum temperature of 0.5 degree Celsius. On Monday, it recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, Pahalgam received light snowfall last night. According to the weather office, Pahalgam is likely to witness a minimum temperature of -6 degrees Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir | Cold wave, fog conditions continue to prevail in Jammu.



As per IMD, Jammu City will witness a minimum temperature of 5°C, while moderate fog conditions will continue to persist today. pic.twitter.com/l4nhmMcqlu — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

On the other hand, Jammu city is likely to witness a minimum temperature of 5 degrees celsius along with moderate fog-like conditions.

Assam

Dibrugarh is likely to experience a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius along with a cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain today.

#WATCH | Hailstorm lashes Dibrugarh in Assam. Visuals from Moran area in the district.



As per IMD, Dibrugarh will have a minimum temperature of 13°C & a maximum temperature of 26°C along with a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, today. pic.twitter.com/48nXDGeTL8 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

On Monday night, a hailstorm lashed Moran area of the district.