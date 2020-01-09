Cold wave conditions intensify in Punjab, Haryana

Amritsar in Punjab was the coldest place with a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, an official of the Meteorological Department said on Thursday. (Reprsentative image)

Cold wave conditions on Thursday tightened its grip on most parts of Punjab and Haryana, with the minimum temperature dropping a few degrees below normal following rains.

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana have been lashed by rains in the past three days.

Amritsar in Punjab was the coldest place with a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, an official of the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Bathinda shivered at 2.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal while cold wave conditions in Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were recorded at 6, 3.9, 4.8, 3.6 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold wave conditions at 6.8 degrees Celsius each.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place with a minimum of 3.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa braved the chill at 6.8, 7.4, 5, 6 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of 6.7 degrees Celsius.

A thick blanket of fog also enveloped Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Sirsa.