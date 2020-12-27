  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cold wave conditions, dense fog at isolated places in UP

By: |
December 27, 2020 3:19 PM

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while some places witnessed dense to very dense fog, the meteorological department here said.

Churk in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while some places witnessed dense to very dense fog, the meteorological department here said. The weather in the state was dry, it said. Churk in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius, Allahabad 7.2 degrees Celsius, Kanpur 5.8 degrees Celsius, Bareilly 4.3 degrees Celsius and Fursatganj 3.1 degrees Celsius. Meerut recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 5 degrees Celsius in Banda, Muzaffarnagar and Najibabad.

Related News

The weather in the state is most likely to remain dry, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated places in the morning for the next three days, the MeT department said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Cold wave conditions dense fog at isolated places in UP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Watch out for cold wave and avoid alcohol: IMD issues advisory ahead of New Year
22020: When Indian scientists shifted focus to COVID-19 and made huge strides
3Delhi’s minimum temperature rises slightly