Cold Moon 2020: Check timing and significance of year’s last lunar event — details inside

The Cold Moon event is the final and 13th full moon event of this year and the next full moon will only appear in the year 2021.

Cold Moon: With the year 2020 coming to an end, the last lunar event of the year in the form of the Cold moon will be occurring soon. The last lunar event of the year generates enthusiasm and excitement among the space enthusiasts and sky watchers as the last full moon of the year lights up the dark and dense sky for two cold nights before the year comes to an end.

What is Cold Moon and when is Cold Moon 2020 happening?

The last full moon of the year is known as the Cold Moon as it falls in the month of December which comes in the winter season. The Cold Moon is expected to light up the skies on December 29 and December 30 this year.

While the countries situated in the Northern Hemisphere are experiencing the season of cold winters during the event, the countries situated in the Southern Hemisphere are experiencing the Summer season at the end of the year. However, the name of the lunar event remains the same – Cold Moon – in accordance with the climate conditions of the Northern Hemisphere at the fag end of the year. The event is also known as the Long Nights Moon in the countries situated on the coast of the Atlantic ocean including the United States. The name ‘Long Nights Moon’ has got to do with the fact that the countries in the Northern hemisphere also go through the winter solstice as they experience the longest night of the year at this time. The winter solstice falls on December 22 in the Northern Hemisphere.

In addition to being coterminous with the winter solstice, the Cold Moon event also starts immediately after Christmas which is celebrated on December 25 and lasts for about two cold nights. The year 2020 which is approaching its end soon was quite exciting for the community of space enthusiasts and sky watchers as they also witnessed the ‘Christmas Star’ and the great conjunction of two planets namely Jupiter and Saturn before the Christmas. The Cold Moon event is the final and 13th full moon event of this year and the next full moon will only appear in the year 2021.