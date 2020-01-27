Cold, dry weather in Himachal Pradesh; Manali, Kufri shiver at sub-zero temperature

The minimum temperatures in Dalhousie and Shimla were 0.9 degrees Celsius and 1.7 degrees Celsius respectively. (ANI)

Himachal Pradesh witnessed cold and dry weather on Monday with tourist spots Kufri and Manali shivering at sub-zero temperatures. Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the state recording a low of minus 13.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Kinnaur’s Kalpa recorded a low of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali minus 3.4 and Kufri minus 2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Dalhousie and Shimla were 0.9 degrees Celsius and 1.7 degrees Celsius respectively, an official said. The weatherman has issued yellow warning for heavy rain and snowfall for Tuesday. It has also forecast rain and snowfall in middle and high hills of the state from Monday to Wednesday and on Friday.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause “damage, widespread disruption or danger to life”. Yellow, the least dangerous of all weather warnings, indicating the possibility of severe weather.