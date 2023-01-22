Cold conditions prevail in parts of Northern India, light rain next week likely in these states – Check here

The cold conditions with fog continued to affect several states of north India and its adjoining areas, disrupting the normal life. Due to western disturbances, the cloudy weather has also been witnessed, bringing relief to people from the cold.

Let’s have a look at weather conditions of few states –

Delhi

The weather in the national capital has improved after experiencing a bitter cold wave in the last few days. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate fog to prevail while the maximum temperature is likely to be settled at 22 degrees Celsius. According to the weather office, the national capital is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall next week.

Jammu and Kashmir

Several parts of Kashmir valley have received light snowfall. The bad weather also forced closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Pahalgam, the tourist resort town, situated in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, recorded 13 inches of snow followed by eight inches in Kokernag on Friday. The IMD has predicted wet weather in the Union Territory till Thursday. It also forecasted a much higher intensity of precipitation from Monday to Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh

The eastern part of the state – Rewa and Satna districts, recorded drizzle on Sunday morning. As per the Met office, light showers are expected at isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Punjab and Haryana

Both the states are reeling under the cold weather conditions. In Punjab, Amritsar was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius. The similar weather is also prevailing in Faridkot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur. The three places recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees Celsius and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Kurukshetra recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar, Ambala, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7, 7.4, 7.9 and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively.