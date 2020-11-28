Cold conditions prevail in J-K; Gulmarg shivers at -5.6 deg C

Kashmir experienced sub-zero night temperatures as the mercury settled several degrees below the freezing point.

Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with Gulmarg tourist resort in the Valley being the coldest place at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. It has predicted dry weather in the union territory till December 4. Kashmir experienced sub-zero night temperatures as the mercury settled several degrees below the freezing point, a MeT department official said.

Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund (Anantnag) and Kupwara experienced a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius and minus 1.0 degrees Celsius respectively, he said. The famous health resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu region, Bhaderwah belt in Doda district recorded the minimum temperature at 0.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Banihal in Ramban district which recorded a low of at 5.2 degrees Celsius, he said. Jammu, the winter capital, recorded the minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal, the official said. “There will be mainly dry weather till December 4. As of now, a spell of light snow or rainfall is expected between 5-6 December, he said.