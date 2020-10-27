  • MORE MARKET STATS

CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch ‘Green Delhi’ app to redress complaints of air pollution-causing activities

October 27, 2020 8:39 PM

This year, the Delhi government has also launched a massive campaign against air pollution, named 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh', which is being led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch ‘Green Delhi’ mobile application on Thursday, using which citizens can bring pollution-causing activities to the government’s notice, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

There will be a deadline to address complaints and the chief minister will get a daily report about resolved and pending grievances.

Rai held a meeting with officials of various departments to discuss the grievance-redressal process incorporated in the ‘Green Delhi’ mobile application.

“People will be able to notify the government about burning of waste, industrial pollution and dust through the mobile application. Failure to address the issue in time will result in action against the officers concerned,” he said.

A ‘green war room’ has also been set up at the Delhi secretariat to monitor steps being taken to bring down pollution levels in the city this winter.

A 10-member team has been deployed under senior scientists Mohan George and B L Chawla to monitor the levels of primary pollutants, measures taken to curb pollution and status of complaints received through Green Delhi mobile application.

