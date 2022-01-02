Climate solutions: Corporates tune to the needs of the planet

The WWF Climate Solver initiative fosters innovation-led solutions for mitigating global emissions while addressing some of the most pressing local environmental challenges pertaining to mobility, air pollution, energy efficiency, and natural resource degradation.

Climate innovations present a clear pathway to tackle climate change and achieve the transition to a low carbon future. From industry leaders, cleantech and environment startups addressing issues of air pollution, energy efficiency and mobility, various solutions offer immediate and practical solutions to climate change. Thus, awards, recognitions and innovative solutions prosper and promote the sector which has the potential to reduce millions of tonnes of GHG emissions.

Clearly, climate change is the defining issue of time. The latest IPCC report emphasised the urgent need for strong and sustained reductions in emissions to help address the climate crisis. Mahindra Lifespaces, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) recently published key findings from five years of research on resource-efficient buildings, materials and technologies tailored to Indian climates and conditions. Led by a team of experts at the Mahindra-TERI Center of Excellence (CoE), the findings comprise guidebooks and toolkits to focus on developing science-based solutions for India’s construction industry. More than 150 new and existing materials have been tested for their thermal properties. These materials to build thermally comfortable buildings can support reduced energy consumption in buildings, enabling improved user comfort and wellbeing.

The WWF Climate Solver initiative fosters innovation-led solutions for mitigating global emissions while addressing some of the most pressing local environmental challenges pertaining to mobility, air pollution, energy efficiency, and natural resource degradation. It aims to create favourable conditions for the promotion of climate technologies with transformative potential, so as to contribute to the realisation of the Paris Agreement goals.

Innovative technologies for EV battery charging, solar drying and space heating, efficient storage to reduce horticulture waste, and thermal energy storage for cold chains are among the four solutions recognised by WWF-India. These solutions emerge from the SME sector and have the potential to provide strong co-benefits in terms of local environmental improvements and enhancing livelihoods. “To tackle climate change, such technologies continue to support an ecosystem in which these innovations can emerge, thrive and be rapidly adopted in India and across the world,” says Ravi Singh, secretary general & CEO, WWF India.

Log9 Materials Scientific has developed a unique battery technology that allows rapid charging of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in about 15 and 30 minutes. With a life of over 10 years, this technology eliminates the need for costly battery replacements. The global adoption of this innovation has the potential to reduce 4.6 million tonne of GHG emissions by 2030.

SaptKrishi Scientific has an innovative solution- Sabjikothi—a microclimate-based storage and transportation solution for fruits and vegetables. The patented technology is a portable, cost-effective solution that extends the shelf-life of fruits and vegetables for three to 30 days, thus preventing food wastage. The innovation is more than 80% energy-efficient in comparison to the conventional cold storage solutions and has the potential to reduce 3 million tonne of GHG emissions by 2030.

Pluss Advanced Technologies has developed phase change materials (PCMs) for cold chain applications. Their PCMs consist of inorganic salts that change their phase at a specific temperature. These increase the temperature retention ability of freezers/coolers by up to 16 hours during power outages and reduce energy consumption by 25%, with a potential to reduce 1.3 million tonnes of GHG emissions by 2030.

Neochlorus Energy Solutions has developed an innovative decentralised solar dryer-cum-space heating system with thermal energy storage to efficiently dry agricultural products and provide space heating in the Himalayan region. The technology stores excess heat during solar hours and dissipates it during non-solar hours for continuous drying process, and can be modified to provide space heating during winter seasons. The estimated GHG reduction by global adoption of this technology is likely to be 4 million tonne by 2030.

Recently, the NatWest Group India, the global capability centre of the NatWest Group, announced the winners of the 11th edition of the NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards, celebrating efforts in ‘Biodiversity—A resilient nature is the foundation on which all climate mitigation and adaptation efforts must be raised’. The awards recognised efforts of individuals and institutions who work tirelessly to subvert climate change by conserving and preserving the rich biodiversity of the country for a better relationship between the society and nature.