Climate change turns Antarctica snow green! Scientists express concern on impact of environmental damage

The study has suggested that the single-cell algae are so dense that they turn the snow bright green and can be seen from space. (Image | Reuters)

Antarctica snow turning green! Scientists have observed a large green patch in Antarctica and they have developed a large-scale map of those patches on the Antarctic peninsula, news agency Reuters has reported. The excess multiplication of Green algae- Algal Bloom has been found as a probable cause of the green coloring of the snow in Antarctica.

Now, using data collected over two years by the Sentinel 2 satellite of the European Space Agency along with on-the-ground observations, a research team from the University of Cambridge and the British Antarctic Survey have created the first map of algae blooms on the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula, added the Reuters report.

Their study was published in the Nature Communications journal on May 21. The study has suggested that the single-cell algae are so dense that they turn the snow bright green and can be seen from space.

The large-scale map of green algae developed by the group of scientists is the first in Antarctica. The map will be used as a baseline for assessing the speed at which the white continent is turning green due to the climate crisis and potentially providing other species with subsistence. The algae have already formed close bonds with tiny fungal spores and bacteria.

Mosses and lichens are considered to be the dominant photosynthetic organisms in Antarctica but the new mapping which has found 1,679 separate algal blooms covering a wide area of 1.9 square kilometers are also a key component of the atmospheric capacity of the continent to capture carbon dioxide.