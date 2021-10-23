Climate change: First-ever US intel report on global warming includes India in 11 highly vulnerable nations — check details

The report also has a section which argues about who bears the responsibility to act.

US intel report on climate change: The US intelligence’s assessment of climate change has come out and as per the report, India and Pakistan are among the 11 highly vulnerable countries in terms of their ability to prepare for as well as respond to the environmental and social impact of climate change. The first-ever US National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) on the issue of climate change has been published, and it adds that India along with China will be crucial in determining the trajectory at which there is a rise in global temperatures. On the other hand, the report has downplayed the role that the Western world has played in the problem of climate change.

Still, the report has warned that the possibility of geopolitical tensions and the risk to US national security are present due to global warming in the run up to 2040. The report stated that while China is the first largest emitter, India is at the fourth spot, and added that the total and per-capita emissions of both these countries is increasing. It also said that the US and the EU are the second and the third-largest emitters, and said that their total and per-capita emissions are declining.

However, the report has acknowledged that both India and China are incorporating renewable and low-carbon sources of energy. Still, it said that there were several factors due to which replacement of coal with environment-friendly energy sources would be limited in China and India. “They need to modernize their grids, have sunk costs that make it relatively cheaper to use coal compared with other energy sources, want to minimize reliance on fuel imports for national security reasons, and are trying to appease domestic constituencies who rely on the coal industry for jobs,” it said.

The report, which was accessed by Financial Express Online, said, “India almost certainly will increase its emissions as it develops economically. Indian officials have not committed to a net-zero target date and have instead called on countries with larger economies to reduce emission.”

The report also has a section which argues about who bears the responsibility to act. The section paints developing countries in somewhat of a negative light. “We assess that the longstanding diplomatic divide between expected contributions from developed versus developing countries will persist. Most developing countries almost certainly will continue to submit conditional targets, arguing that developed countries must provide substantial financial assistance—as called for in the Paris Agreement—technology transfers, and aid in capacity building for them to reach their NDC goals,” it said.

“Developing countries will continue to press for more money to mitigate and adapt to climate change, arguing that developed countries’ failure to mobilize $100 billion a year starting in 2020 has hampered their ability to take serious action,” it added.

However, it also pointed out one generic flaw. “In addition, countries probably will continue to present favorable data or compare their reductions against a chosen baseline year to their benefit.”