Delhi weather updates: Clear Saturday in national capital, Sunday to be similar

The national capital witnessed a clear sky on Saturday with the maximum temperature settling at 23.4 degrees Celsius, average for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 37 and 76 per cent.

The weather office has forecast moderate fog on Sunday morning.

The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to settle around 24 and 7 degrees Celsius.

The city’s 24-hour air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category on Saturday evening. The air quality index (AQI) read 159 at 8.30 pm.

The air quality in neighbouring Faridabad (194), Gurugram (166), Ghaziabad (178), Greater Noida (142) and Noida (153) was also recorded in the “moderate” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius.