China’s dependence on US’ GPS likely to end; Dragon launches its final BDS geostationary satellite

The last two launch attempts had failed. (Image: BeiDou)

China’s own GPS system: China on Tuesday launched the last satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), which marked the 55th BeiDou satellite, the official website of BieDou said in a statement. The satellite is of importance as it could mark the end of China’s dependence on the United States’ Global Positioning System (GPS). The satellite, the third version of BDS, was launched by a Long March-3B rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, the statement said.

Explaining the journey and hard work behind the launch, the BeiDou statement said that since the last two launch attempts had failed, this time they rechecked the entire campaign multiple times to review the quality and the launch date was postponed from May to June.

The launch of this satellite brings China in the same group as Russia, the European Union and the US as one of the major providers of GNSS.

The BeiDou statement said that the launched satellite, which is a geostationary one, would have to undergo several on-orbit tests before it can be officially commissioned. Comprehensive tests would also be conducted for the entire BDS system so that it can be ensured that the system performs with stability and reliability while giving outstanding performance.

The statement added that once the tests are successfully completed, the BDS system would be able to operate fully and provide all-weather, all-time and high-precision timing, navigating and positioning services to users all over the world. The system would also be able to provide satellite-based augmentation services, along with those for precise point positioning, short message communicating and other services for selected regions.

According to BeiDou, the BDS system was established in 1994 and all efforts towards this system were failing for over two decades. From there, the system has reached a place where it is now being used in more than half the countries, as per the statement.