  • MORE MARKET STATS

China to send ‘positive message’ on climate

By: |
April 16, 2021 5:25 PM

A leading Chinese diplomat says his country, the world's largest carbon emitter, plans to send a ‘positive message’ at a climate change meeting called by US President Joe Biden for next week.

china, climate change, carbon emmitor, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng, Biden's climate envoyVice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng also said Friday that it is unrealistic for China to do more on climate change.

A leading Chinese diplomat says his country, the world’s largest carbon emitter, plans to send a ‘positive message’ at a climate change meeting called by US President Joe Biden for next week.

But Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng also said Friday that it is unrealistic for China to do more on climate change.
He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press as Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, was discussing the issue with Chinese counterparts in Shanghai.

Related News

Noting China’s previous commitments on climate, he said: :For a big country with 1.4 billion people, these goals are not easily delivered. Some countries are asking China to do more on climate change. I am afraid this is not very realistic.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. China to send ‘positive message’ on climate
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi weather update: Dust storm hits national capital; hailstorm likely
2Monsoon to be normal this year, says IMD
3NASA spacecraft leaves mess after grabbing asteroid samples