China successfully launches new optical remote-sensing satellite

Published: August 23, 2020 10:29 AM

Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from its Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Sunday.

The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket.

Sunday’s launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

