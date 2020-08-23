China successfully launches new optical remote-sensing satellite

Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from its Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Sunday.
The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.
A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket.
Sunday’s launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.