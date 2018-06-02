China successfully launches new earth observation Gaofen-6 satellite

​​​
China today successfully launched a new Earth observation satellite which will be mainly used in agricultural resources research and disaster monitoring, official media reported.

The Gaofen-6 satellite was launched on a Long March-2D rocket at 12:13 PM (local time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

A scientific experiment satellite named Luojia-1 was sent into space at the same time. It was the 276th mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

