  • MORE MARKET STATS

China: Moon probe preparing to return rock samples to Earth

By: |
Updated: Dec 03, 2020 9:27 AM

Chang'e 5, the third Chinese probe to land on the moon, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing's space programme, which also has a probe en route to Mars carrying a robot rover.

The Chang'e 5 touched down on Tuesday on a mission to return lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since 1976. (Photo source: AP)

China’s latest lunar probe has finished taking samples of the moon’s surface and sealed them within the spacecraft for return to Earth, the government announced on Thursday.

Chang’e 5, the third Chinese probe to land on the moon, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing’s space programme, which also has a probe en route to Mars carrying a robot rover.

Related News

The Chang’e 5 touched down on Tuesday on a mission to return lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since 1976.

The probe has completed sampling on the moon, and the samples have been sealed within the spacecraft, the China National Space Administration said in a statement.

Plans call for the upper stage of the probe to be launched back into lunar orbit to transfer the samples to a capsule for return to Earth.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. China Moon probe preparing to return rock samples to Earth
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Chinese syrup makes Indian honey unsafe
2Dabur, Patanjali question study on honey sold in domestic market
3IIIT-B focusing on looking at application of drones for problems unique to India: Director Prof Sadagopan