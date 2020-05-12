  • MORE MARKET STATS

China launches two satellites to test space-based communications technology

Updated: May 12, 2020 10:34:11 AM

China on Tuesday successfully launched two satellites to test the space-based Internet of Things (IoT) communications technology.

China, chiina two satellites,internet of things, Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, Xingyun-2 01, Kuaizhou-1A, science, latest news on chinaThe satellites, Xingyun-2 01 and 02, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. (Representational image: Reuters)

China on Tuesday successfully launched two satellites to test the space-based Internet of Things (IoT) communications technology. The satellites, Xingyun-2 01 and 02, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. They have successfully entered their planned orbit, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

