  • MORE MARKET STATS

China launches remote sensing satellite into space

By: |
December 28, 2020 9:48 AM

China has successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite into space, official media reported on Monday.

china, china satelliteThe satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the report said. (Representational image: Reuters)

China has successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite into space, official media reported on Monday.

The satellite was launched on Sunday night from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Related News

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the report said.

The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit.

The two satellites will be used for scientific experiments, land resources survey, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. China launches remote sensing satellite into space
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mercury below 5 degree C at many places in North India; IMD forecasts cold wave later this week
2Air quality dips to ‘severe’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad after two days
3Four eclipses in 2021, two to be visible in India