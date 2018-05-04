​​​
China launches new communication satellite APSTAR-6C

By: | Published: May 4, 2018 6:10 AM
China launched a new communication satellite "APSTAR-6C" late on Thursday at the southwestern Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

China launched a new communication satellite “APSTAR-6C” late on Thursday at the southwestern Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

The satellite was sent into orbit by the Long March-3B carrier rocket. This was the 273rd mission of the Long March rocket series, Xinhua reported.

Both the satellite and the rocket were developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The user of the satellite is Hong Kong-based APT Satellite Co. Ltd. The satellite will provide TV transmission, communication, Internet and multimedia services to customers across the Asia-Pacific region.

