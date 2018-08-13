China designing spacecraft that will help extending lifespan of satellites, says report

The new spacecraft will be engineered to connect to a target satellite through its robotic arms and then provide attitude control assistance and push the satellite back into its proper orbit. (Reuters)

Chinese scientists are designing a new spacecraft that can move a de-orbitting satellite back into its intended orbit, thus extend its period of service, according to a media report here today. Engineers from the state-run China Academy of Space Technology are conducting research and development (R&D) on the proposed spacecraft, which would help bring satellites that have ran short on fuel or experienced some technical problems back to their designed trajectories, the state-run China Daily reported.

The new spacecraft will be engineered to connect to a target satellite through its robotic arms and then provide attitude control assistance and push the satellite back into its proper orbit. Once it finishes the life-extension task with a satellite, the service spacecraft will undock itself with the target and autonomously fly toward the next satellite that requires its assistance, the report said, adding that the R&D of the spacecraft will take about two years to complete.

Once the vehicle enters the service, it is expected to bring at least 10 years of extra operational time to multiple satellites, the report said quoting an Academy official. The vehicle will enjoy great commercial potential in the satellite industry, chief designer of the spacecraft Hu Di was quoted as saying.