Chilly weather, cold winds and dense fog to prevail in Delhi today: IMD

The course of chilly winter continues in the national capital with the city expected to remain cold today, as per the announcement made by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecaster predicted ‘cold day’ for Delhi today and said that the atmosphere in the city will remain chilly throughout the day, the Indian Express reported.

It is significant to note that IMD classifies the weather conditions of a location on the basis of quantifiable changes in temperature, air pressure and other parameters. As per its classification model, when the place records a drop between 4.5 and 6.5 degree celsius from its normal temperature, the day is termed as ‘cold day.’

Similarly, when the minimum temperature of a location is less than or equal to 10 degree celsius, the day is termed as ‘cold day’, as per the IMD classification. The IMD in its weather forecast said that the maximum temperature in Delhi will clock about 16 degree celsius on Saturday whereas the minimum temperature might go as low as six degree celsius. In tune with its climatic conditions, the city recorded a cold day on Friday as well with a dip in the maximum temperature to 15.4 degree celsius which is five degree below the normal.

The reason for the chilly weather in the city, apart from the winter season, was the prevalence of fog along with the northwesterly winds . The minimum temperature in the city during the last 24 hours has remained 6.1 degree celsius which is one degree below normal. Due to the prevalence of strong winds, a notable improvement was seen in the visibility. On Saturday morning, the visibility at the Palam location in the city was reported at 600 meters. However, as per the Air Quality Early Warning System, the Air Quality Index is expected to remain between ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’.