Chennai to get 1000 more urban forests in the city; residents can visit forests

Chennai plans to introduce more urban forests to increase biodiversity and green cover in the city. For this, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to set up 1000 more urban forests. They are trying to utilise open spaces and reserve lands that will help in boosting green cover, a report by The IE noted. According to the report, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that the corporation has requested private developers, resident associations, as well as NGOs to help create more urban forests. The statement was made at the anniversary celebration of Miyawaki forest in Kottupuram. Prakash said that the private firms can also use the opportunity and place advertisements, signboards in the forests they will maintain.

To create more awareness regarding this, the Greater Chennai Corporation has also given permission to the residents to visit forests that are there in various parts of the city. According to the officials, this permit will generate interest among people for helping in development of urban forests.

It is to note that the corporation planted the first Miyawaki forest at Canal Bank Road in Zone 13 (Adyar) having an area of 2211.87 sq.m. The report said that this space used to be a garbage dump that had solid waste and construction debris but now it has been turned into a green cover. When this was made, more than 2,000 saplings were planted and the total cost involved in changing this area accounted for around Rs 15 lakh. Now, many birds, butterflies, insects, reptiles, and other species consider this as their homes.

With the success of the Miyawaki forest in Kottupuram, the corporation also planted as many as 60,000 saplings in 30 urban forests in Chennai. With more urban forests to be added, the corporation said that residents can also maintain the urban forest by themselves. After the expression of interest is given by residents, the go-ahead for initiation to create and maintain urban forest will be given by the corporation, Prakash said.

The corporation will be utilising the open reserved spaces/vacant areas that belong to the Chennai Corporation as they have been converted into garbage dumps or are being used for anti-social activities. The changing of these locations into green cover improves biodiversity.