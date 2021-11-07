Chennai Rains LIVE: Tamil Nadu capital sees heaviest rains since 2015, IMD issues red alert, roads flooded

The Tiruvallur Collector has announced that 500 cusecs of water would be released from the Puzhal Reservoir at 11 AM and advised people in low-lying areas on the embankments to be alert. (Photo: The Indian Express)

Large parts of Chennai went under water this morning following heavy overnight rain. The Tamil Nadu capital and suburbs were lashed by heavy rain on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rainfall over the coming days. The weather agency has also predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring suburbs over the next three hours. Several areas in Chennai, including Perambur, Koratur, Anna Salai, Guindy, T Nagar, and Adyar went under water.

The Tiruvallur Collector has announced that 500 cusecs of water would be released from the Puzhal Reservoir at 11 AM and advised people in low-lying areas on the embankments to be alert. Predicting heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next five days, the IMD said a cyclonic circulation had formed over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean off the Sumatra Coast. Its influence is likely to create a low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbouring regions around Monday.