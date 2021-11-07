  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Chennai Rains LIVE Tamil Nadu capital sees heaviest rains since 2015 IMD issues red alert roads flooded

Chennai Rains LIVE: Tamil Nadu capital sees heaviest rains since 2015, IMD issues red alert, roads flooded

By: |
Updated: November 7, 2021 11:30:34 am

Large parts of Chennai went under water this morning following heavy overnight rain. The Tamil Nadu capital and suburbs were lashed by heavy rain on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rainfall over the coming days. The weather agency has also predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring suburbs over the next […]

Chennai rains live, chennai weather today latest news, rain in Chennai live updates, chennai rainsThe Tiruvallur Collector has announced that 500 cusecs of water would be released from the Puzhal Reservoir at 11 AM and advised people in low-lying areas on the embankments to be alert. (Photo: The Indian Express)

Large parts of Chennai went under water this morning following heavy overnight rain. The Tamil Nadu capital and suburbs were lashed by heavy rain on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rainfall over the coming days. The weather agency has also predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring suburbs over the next three hours. Several areas in Chennai, including Perambur, Koratur, Anna Salai, Guindy, T Nagar, and Adyar went under water.

The Tiruvallur Collector has announced that 500 cusecs of water would be released from the Puzhal Reservoir at 11 AM and advised people in low-lying areas on the embankments to be alert. Predicting heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next five days, the IMD said a cyclonic circulation had formed over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean off the Sumatra Coast. Its influence is likely to create a low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbouring regions around Monday.

Live Blog

Chennai rains live, chennai weather today latest news, rain in Chennai live updates, chennai rains, chennai weatherman, chembarambakkam lake, chennai rain today, chennai rains today, chennai weather forecast, rain in chennai today, rains in Chennai, chembarambakkam lake, vaigai dam, chennai flood, chennai rain news, rains in chennai today, chennai floods, flood in Chennai, chembarambakkam lake level, puzhal lake, tamil nadu weatherman post, chembarambakkam chennai lake levels

Highlights

    11:30 (IST)07 Nov 2021
    Chennai Rains Live: Traffic movement affected on Guindy-Koyambedu road

    Traffic movement affected on Guindy-Koyambedu road due to waterlogging as a result of heavy rainfall in Chennai - ANI

    11:13 (IST)07 Nov 2021
    Chennai Rains Live: Which are worst-affected areas

    Chennai Rains Live: Chennai, suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur have received heavy downpours since Saturday.

    11:11 (IST)07 Nov 2021
    Chennai Rains Live: Here's what IMD says

    Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Eastcentral Arabian Sea and likely formation of Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, tweets IMD

    Chennai airportChennai floodsChennai Rains
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Delhi weather update: Strong winds likely to sweep city on Sunday
    2Seaweed park in Tamil Nadu will offer scope for job creation and economic growth: Union Minister L Murugan
    3Star Wars, Actually! NASA to launch Earth’s first defense test mission against asteroids on November 23; Details