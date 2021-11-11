Chennai Rains Live News Updates: Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain likely in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts, says IMD

Incessant rain causes water-logging at several parts of Chennai. IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, north interior Tamil Nadu. (Picture: ANI)

Chennai rains live, Chennai weather Today November 11 Live Updates: Depression in the Bay of Bengal caused heavy rains in Tamil Nadu last night. There were water-loggings in several parts of Chennai due to incessant rain. Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu within the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update said.

The IMD said the weather system was moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 21 km per hour. It lay about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry at 5.30 am. The weather department said it was likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry, by Thursday evening. IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, north interior Tamil Nadu.

Here are the latest, verified weather updates from Chennai and other regions of Tamil Nadu: