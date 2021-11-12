Chennai rainfall: Here’s why North Chennai faced worst floods this year

The officials pointed out that not only the number of the storm water drains is limited but even the existing ones are blocked and not working efficiently. (Credit: PTI image)

A large area of Chennai including Central and Southern parts of the city have suffered from atrocious weather events multiple times since the 2015 floods but in contrast this year the northern part has bore the maximum brunt. Heavy spells of rainfall have been witnessed in the city in the past five days clogging Northern Chennai badly with a hapless large working class population and lots of industries, the Indian Express reported.

Why is North Chennai the worst affected?

Municipal officials told the Indian Express that the low-lying topography of this region of the city is largely responsible for the current situation. What has further made the situation complex is the absence of storm water drain networks and poor desilting of canals. Officials have also said that the debris coming out from the construction activities and other commercial businesses was also making the problem of waterlogging worse. The officials pointed out that not only the number of the storm water drains is limited but even the existing ones are blocked and not working efficiently.

The clogging of drains also takes place because of faulty road planning where newly-laid roads and several concrete roads are at a higher elevation than the houses and building complexes leading to clogging of water in the houses, the officials said.

What are the worst affected areas?

Among the worst affected areas in the recent rainfall events is the Pulianthope region. Pulianthope Main Road, K M Garden, Pattalam Tiruvottiyur, Choolai, Jawahar Nagar, and many areas in the vicinity are regions where roads and residential complexes have been submerged under the water for the past seven days. The situation further worsened with extremely heavy rains on the night of Wednesday.