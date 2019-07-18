Chandrayaan 2: How and where to watch ISRO Lunar Mission live

Chandrayaan 2 contains three modules namely the Orbiter, the Lander ‘Vikram’ and the Rover ‘Pragyaan’.

Chandrayaan 2 Relaunch: India’s historic mission to moon Chandrayaan 2, after a technical snag on July 15, is re-scheduled to launch on July 22. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a tweet notified that the Chandrayaan 2’s ginormous mammoth rocket GSLV Mk III M1 is scheduled to fire up from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota to create history by manoeuvring soft landing on the Moon’s south polar region in a rover based mission. Talking about the Chandrayaan 2, ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan said that it would contain three modules namely the Orbiter, the Lander ‘Vikram’ and the Rover ‘Pragyaan’. The total weight of the composite module will be 3.8 tonnes, said Sivan.

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time

Chandrayaan 2, after its aborted launch of July 15, will now be re-launched at 1443 hours IST on July 22, 2019. ISRO’s spacecraft Chandrayaan 2 will be launched by using the same space launch vehicle GSLV Mk-III which will place it into the Earth’s Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Chandrayaan-2 will be injected into an Earth parking 170 x40400 km orbit and then will be manoeuvred to Lunar Transfer Trajectory. After the Chandryaan’s Orbiter is established into the Moon’s orbit, the lander-Vikram is likely to detach from the Orbiter to make a soft landing on the Moon’s surface through a series of complex manoeuvres comprising of rough braking and fine braking.

After the landing, Rover-Pragyaan of Chandrayaan 2 will roll out. The Rover will then carry out scientific experiments using the payloads attached to it for 1 lunar day on the surface in the south polar region of the Moon. It is to be noted that the duration of one lunar day is equal to 14 days on the Earth.

When and where to watch Chandrayaan 2 Launch

The launch of Chandrayaan 2 the moon mission of Indian Space Agency ISRO's will be one of the remarkable events and we are hoping that it turns out to be a historic day for India and a memorable feat for ISRO.

A live telecast of the Chandrayaan 2 launch can be seen on Doordarshan (DD). Doordarshan’s will also live stream the Chandrayaan 2 launch on their youtube channel. Reliance Jio users can use Jio TV to watch the event.

Chandrayaan 2 launch tickets

The Space agency of India, ISRO is set to unveil a Space Theme Park at SDSC SHAR to enable the citizens to witness the launches taking place from the spaceport of India. The space agency has provisions for public viewing of the Chandrayaan 2 launch. ISRO has initiated the online registration process for watching the upcoming Chandrayaan-2 launch from viewer’s gallery at SDSC SHAR. The registration will commence at 1800 hrs on July 19, 2019.

ISRO in a tweet notified that “Online registration for witnessing the launch of GSLVMkIII-M1/Chandrayaan2 from viewer’s gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota will commence from 1800 hrs IST on July 19, 2019.”

To Reach SSDSC SHAR, the nearest station is Sullurpeta, which is 18 km away from Sriharikota. Limited Public/Private Transport is available from Sullurpeta to Sriharikota. A mobile phone contact number 7382768500 was shared to address queries related to the same.

The successful relaunch of Chandrayaan 2 will embark India as a space crusader and its dominance and accuracy in the field of space research will be glorified around the globe.