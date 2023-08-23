Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Prayers begin as Vikram Lander prepares for touchdown, PM Modi to tune in live from South Africa

Isro’s Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live: It’s the final countdown ladies and gentlemen! The day when India is on the verge of making history is finally here. ISRO’s ambitious third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is sailing smoothly as of now and is on track to achieve the historic soft landing on the lunar surface today. If everything goes well, India will become the first nation to reach the uncharted south pole of the Moon, a mission that is bound to advance the country’s space ambitions and expand knowledge of lunar water ice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the event live virtually from South Africa, where he is on a 3-day visit to attend the 15th BRICS summit.

Sunita Williams, the esteemed Indian-American astronaut known for her outstanding achievements in space exploration, expressed her excitement on Tuesday for Chandrayaan-3 landing event. “Landing on the Moon will provide us with invaluable insights. I am truly thrilled that India is at the forefront of space exploration and the pursuit of sustainable living on the Moon. These are truly exciting times,” Williams said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released fresh images of the Moon on Tuesday which were captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LDPC) from an altitude of about 70 km.

As the Chandrayaan-3 lander approaches its final destination, people across the country have begun prayers as well as celebrations. A ‘havan’ (religious ritual) was conducted at the Kamakhya Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, to invoke blessings for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Even the Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday said that they will hold a mega ‘yajna’ in the national capital for the successful landing of the Indian spacecraft. A special Ganga Aarti wasalso performed with tricolour in Rishikesh.

When will Chandrayaan-3 land on Moon?

The Indian spacecraft is scheduled to touch down on the moon at approximately 6:04 PM IST today. Isro will begin its live feed at 5:20 pm IST.

To get constant live updates on Chandrayaan’s current track, exact position, and landing information, stay with us here at financialexpress.com and keep watching this corner!

Live Updates