Chandrayaan-3 Update: Pragyaan Rover captures ‘Image of the Mission’, Vikram Lander stands tall on lunar surface

On August 30, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the image of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the lunar surface. The image was taken by the Pragyan Rover on August 30 at 7:35 am. 

Written by Aishwarya Awasthi
Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. (ISRO)

The euphoria surrounding India’s successful Chandrayaan-3 mission refuses to die down. Each day, each update brings a new wave of excitement among the people of the country who are watching this mission up close.

The image was titled ‘Vikram as seen by Pragyan’.

Sharing the image, ISRO wrote, “Smile, please! Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The ‘image of the mission’ was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS).”

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 14:07 IST

