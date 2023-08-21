The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Sunday reported a significant achievement for the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. The orbit of the Lander Module (LM) has been effectively adjusted, and it is now scheduled to make a lunar touchdown at 6:04 PM on August 23, Wednesday.

This development occurred concurrently with the unfortunate incident involving the Russian Luna-25 lander, which crashed into the Moon due to an uncontrolled orbit.

Countdown begins!

India’s journey in space exploration is on the verge of achieving a remarkable milestone as the Chandrayaan-3 mission prepares for a gentle touchdown on the lunar surface. This achievement signifies a significant advancement for Indian science, engineering, technology, and industry, reflecting the nation’s progress in space exploration.

Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: Where to watch the historic event?

This highly anticipated event will be broadcast live on August 23, starting at 5:27 PM IST, and can be accessed through various platforms, including the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, the agency’s Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.

Massive moment for India

ISRO recently commented that the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 represents a historic moment that not only kindles curiosity but also ignites a passion for exploration among the youth. ISRO said that it instills a profound sense of pride and unity as the nation collectively celebrates the capabilities of Indian science and technology. Chandrayaan-3 will contribute to nurturing an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation.