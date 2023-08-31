scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Chandrayaan-3: Unknown event on Moon! Is it natural? ISRO dives to find its source – Details here

Talking about the in-situ experiments that ISRO has been conducting on the Moon, the agency said in a tweet that another instrument on the Pragyan Rover has detected the presence of sulphur in the region via another technique.

Written by FE Online
Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, first observations of Chandrayaan-3, Chandrayaan-3, Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment, ChaSTE payload, Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander, National Space Agency, quake on Moon, unknown event on Moon ISRO
The source of this event remains unknown and is currently under investigation. (PTI)

Another day, another major update. The Indian Space Research Organisation is keeping no barriers between the world and its findings on the lunar surface. 

The space agency took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 31 to reveal that the Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander has recorded the movements of the Pragyan Rover and other payloads. 

ISRO also said that the instrument recorded an event which appears to be a “natural one” on AUgust 26, 2023. However, the source of this event remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

Also Read

About the ILSA instrument

The ILSA instrument, whose detection has led to people asking if the event recorded by it was a quake, is the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the lunar surface, ISRO said in its tweet. It has been designed and released by LEOS, Bengaluru and its deployment mechanism was developed by URSC, Bengaluru. 

Also Read

In-situ Scientific Experiments 

Talking about the in-situ experiments that ISRO has been conducting on the Moon, the agency said in a tweet that another instrument on the Pragyan Rover has detected the presence of sulphur in the region via another technique. This comes after the laser-induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur near the south pole.

More Stories on
My Leisure

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 20:29 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS