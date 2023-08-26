PM Modi meets ISRO Scientists: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a heartfelt welcome upon his arrival at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday morning. There, he met with the dedicated team of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who had played a pivotal role in India’s historic third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3.

Complementing ISRO for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration stating that individuals worldwide who place their faith in science and the future are brimming with excitement over India’s accomplishment.

The Prime Minister, who arrived directly in Bengaluru from Greece, shared that he felt compelled to visit the city first upon his return to honor and pay tribute to the dedicated ISRO scientists. Before proceeding to ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Modi addressed a gathering outside the HAL Airport.

“It’s not just Indians, but people worldwide who believe in the power of science, envision the future, and are committed to the welfare of humanity, who are truly thrilled,” the PM said.

Here’s a look at how Modi’s visit unfolded:

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath personally received Prime Minister Modi, who warmly congratulated him with a pat on the back and a hug to celebrate the triumphant conclusion of this challenging lunar landing mission. The Prime Minister also joined the team of scientists for a group photograph. During the meeting, S. Somanath briefed Prime Minister Modi on ISRO’s 40-day journey to reach the lunar South Pole and the immense efforts invested in the project. Before interacting with the ISRO scientists, Prime Minister Modi greeted the enthusiastic crowd gathered outside the HAL airport, raising the slogan ‘Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan.’ The Prime Minister said that the place where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprint on the Lunar surface in 2019 will be known as ‘Tiranga Point’ Modi also extended his gratitude to the citizens of Bengaluru who had assembled in large numbers to welcome him. “I see people including children getting up so early. These children are the future of India,” the PM added.

(With Agency Inputs)