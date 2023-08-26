scorecardresearch
Chandrayaan-3 success: PM Modi lands in Bengaluru to meet ISRO scientists! Celebrations to follow — Full itinerary here

Written by FE Online
This visit comes immediately after Modi's return from a four-day trip to South Africa and Greece. (Representational Image/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Bengaluru on Saturday morning to extend his congratulations and engage with ISRO scientists who participated in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission to the Moon. The Prime Minister took the flight from Athens after concluding his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.

What does PM Modi’s itinerary say? 

Modi’s itinerary includes a visit to the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), where he would receive a comprehensive briefing from top ISRO officials regarding the progress of India’s third lunar expedition, as per a PTI report.

PM Modi to meet ISRO Scientists

Upon landing in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister shared his excitement on X, and said, “Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional @isro scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation’s achievements in the space sector.”

This visit comes immediately after Modi‘s return from a four-day trip to South Africa and Greece, where he participated in the 15th BRICS Summit from August 22 to 24.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that on Wednesday evening, as the Lander Module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully made its lunar touchdown, Modi virtually joined the ISRO team at the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC from South Africa.

First published on: 26-08-2023 at 07:24 IST

