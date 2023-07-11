Chandrayaan-3 set to launch on July 14: All you need to know about ISRO’s spacecraft

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to make another attempt to land on the moon with the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on Friday (July 14).

This mission will be a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2. Earlier in 2019, Chandrayaan-2 crash-landed on the Moon in September due to a software glitch.

India’s third lunar mission aims at the successful landing of the lander on the moon’s surface. The mission which is built at a cost of over Rs 615 crore aims at Rover roving on the Moon and doing in-situ scientific experiments on the Moon’s surface.

All You Need To Know About ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is set for lift-off at 2:35 pm on Friday. If everything goes well, it will land on the moon’s surface on August 23.

The launch date and time have been decided by the national space agency keeping in mind the timing of sunrise on the moon and it will depend on the calculations.

This mission will make India the fourth country to land its Spacecraft on the surface of the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully completed the essential tests needed to validate its capabilities in March.

Notably, Chandrayaan-3 is the follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, which was launched on July 22, 2019. Chandrayaan-2 took 48 days to reach the moon’s surface, but the mission failed after the Vikram lunar lander crashed on the Moon’s surface in September.

The Vikram lander in Chandrayaan- now has additional solar panels on other surfaces to ensure that it generates power no matter how it lands.

The rover will conduct experiments on the Moon for a period of 14 Earth days. Notably, one day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Unlike the partially successful Chandrayaan-2, which was India’s second lunar mission in 2019, there is no orbiter element this time.

Instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, the space agency opted for a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3, focused on what all can fail and how to protect it and ensure a successful landing.

The latest spacecraft will also have more fuel in order to enhance its capability to travel or handle dispersion or move to an alternate landing site.

The rover has six wheels and multiple cameras which will help the national space agency in getting images of the surface.

Instead of five motors, the new lander will now have four motors and certain software adjustments have also been made.

The inclusion of Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload is the major addition to Chandrayaan-3.

