Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan Rover finds evidence of Sulphur on Moon, search for Hydrogen underway – Details here

The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope instrument onboard ‘Pragyan’ rover of Chandrayaan-3 has ‘unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur in the lunar surface near south pole.

Written by FE Online
chandrayaan (6)
The instrument detected sulphur (S) on the Moon’s surface along with aluminium (Al), calcium (Ca), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), titanium (Ti), manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O). (PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday informed that the laser-induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan rover has unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface near the south pole, adding that, the finding will be crucial for understanding the Moon’s elemental composition. 

The National Space Agency said that through first-ever in-situ measurements, the instrument detected sulphur (S) on the Moon’s surface along with aluminium (Al), calcium (Ca), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), titanium (Ti), manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O).

“The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the first-ever in-situ measurements on the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole. These in-situ measurements confirm the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region unambiguously, something that was not feasible by the instruments onboard the orbiters,” ISRO said in a statement.

“Preliminary analyses, graphically represented, have unveiled the presence of aluminum (Al), sulphur (S), calcium (Ca), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), and titanium (Ti) on the lunar surface. Further measurements have revealed the presence of manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O),” the statement added.

Search for hydrogen on

A thorough investigation regarding the presence of hydrogen is underway, ISRO said. The space agency also said that these findings mark significant progress in analysing the Moon’s elements through in-situ measurements and advanced spectroscopic techniques.

What is the LIBS instrument? 

It may be noted that LIBS is a scientific technique to analyse the composition of materials by exposing them to intense laser pulses. The LIBS instrument onboard the Pragyan rover is developed at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems at Peenya Industrial Estate in Bengaluru. 

India scripts history

India scripted history as its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on August 23, making it the first nation to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite and the fourth country to accomplish the feat. 

Moreover, PM Modi named the spot where the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made a soft landing – ‘Shiv Shakti Point’ and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed in 2019 – “Tiranga Point”.

(With inputs from PTI)

Chandrayaan
First published on: 30-08-2023 at 09:57 IST

