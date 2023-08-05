The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has made significant progress since its launch on July 14 and has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon, ISRO informed on Friday. Over the past three weeks, ISRO has executed five maneuvers to gradually propel the spacecraft further away from Earth. A pivotal ‘slingshot move’ on August 1 successfully directed the craft towards the Moon’s vicinity, liberating it from Earth’s orbit.

Now, following this trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is on its trajectory to approach the Moon. Today on August 5, a crucial Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) is scheduled for around 7 pm, where the spacecraft will be inserted into the Moon’s orbit. This maneuver will be executed when Chandrayaan-3 is at its closest point to the Moon, known as perilune.

Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Orbit Injection: What does it mean?

Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) is a critical maneuver during a lunar mission where the spacecraft, in this case, Chandrayaan-3, is precisely inserted into orbit around the Moon. This maneuver is carried out when the spacecraft reaches the closest point to the Moon (perilune) and is necessary for the spacecraft to enter and stabilize in its designated lunar orbit.

During the LOI maneuver, the spacecraft’s engines are reportedly fired to slow down and allow the Moon’s gravity to capture it, transitioning from a trajectory around the Earth to a trajectory around the Moon.

It is a crucial step to ensure that the spacecraft can effectively conduct its scientific observations and prepare for subsequent mission objectives, such as attempting a soft landing on the lunar surface or conducting various experiments and observations from the lunar orbit.

LOI is a complex and carefully orchestrated operation that requires precise calculations and timing to achieve the desired lunar orbit successfully. It is an important milestone in any lunar mission, and once successfully completed, it paves the way for further exploration and scientific endeavors in the lunar environment.