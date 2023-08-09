Chandrayaan-3 moves closer to Moon! ISRO successfully performs third lunar-bound manoeuvre

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Latest Update Today: ISRO has achieved yet another milestone as it successfully performed the lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre. In simple terms, this means that Chandrayaan-3 is bit closer to Moon right now. According to a tweet by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the orbit of India’s Chandrayaan-3has been reduced to 174 km x 1437 km with the successful manoeuvre today. The space agency also said that the next phase of this critical operation has been slated for August 14. It should be noted that Chandrayaan-3’s last orbit reduction move was also a success. It took place on Sunday as per the pre-defined plan by ISRO. The manoeuvre was done by using the propulsion system, which is onboard Chandrayaan-3. On July 14 last month, ISRO’s LVM3 M4 vehicle had scripted success as it launched Chandrayaan-3 into its designated orbit.

Chandrayaan-3’s journey: The final phase

The world space agencies are watching India’s lunar mission very closely. Ahead of the third lunar-bound manoeuvre, ISRO boss spoke in detail about final phase of Chandrayaan-3’s journey. ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that the last 100 km from moon’s circular orbit will be very crucial for Chandrayaan-3’s fate. This 100 km journey will determine whether this mission will be a success or meets the similar fate as Chandrayaan-2 in 2019.