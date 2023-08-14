Chandrayaan-3 Mission Progresses: ISRO says spacecraft gets closer to Moon’s surface, 1 move away from Vikram separation

Chandrayaan-3 latest update: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared big update on India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission on Monday. It said the spacecraft has now achieved a “near-circular orbit” around the moon. India’s ambitious third Moon mission’s spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, has steadily reduced its orbit through a series of maneuvers, with the most recent one on August 16 marking a key step in its journey.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reported that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is now in a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km around the Moon. The next crucial operation is scheduled for August 16 at around 8:30 am. During this phase, the spacecraft will further lower its orbit to reach 100 km.

Landing module

The subsequent steps involve the separation of the landing module – consisting of the lander and rover – from the propulsion module. This will pave the way for the lander to undergo a controlled “deboost” maneuver, ultimately leading to a soft landing on the Moon’s south polar region on August 23.

ISRO Chairman S Somnath emphasised the intricate nature of the landing process, particularly the challenge of transitioning the lander’s velocity from a horizontal to a vertical direction as it approaches the lunar surface. Extensive simulations and algorithm adjustments have been carried out to ensure a successful landing and reduce fuel consumption.

Chandrayaan-3 is a continuation of India’s lunar exploration efforts following Chandrayaan-2. Its objectives include demonstrating safe landing capabilities, rover mobility on the Moon, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The mission comprises an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover equipped with scientific payloads for surface analysis.

The successful execution of Chandrayaan-3’s intricate maneuvers brings India closer to achieving its goals of safe lunar landing and advancing inter-planetary mission technologies.

India’s Moon Mission

Chandrayaan-3 launched on July 14

