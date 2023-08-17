Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Spacecraft inches closer to the Moon, Vikaram lander set for separation today

India’s ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission inches closer to the Moon as the spacecraft successfully completed the fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre and is now all set for separation of the lander module — comprising the lander and rover today. After it separates from the Propulsion Module, the Lander will cover the rest of the journey to the Moon’s surface on its own. The lander and the rover, Pragyaan, will attempt the landing on the south pole of the Moon on August 23. It may be noted that the lander and the rover are carrying scientific payloads to carry out various experiments on the lunar surface.

Stay tuned with Financial Express from real-time updates on Vikram detachment!

Live Updates

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 completes last Moon-bound manoeuvre, gears up for propulsion and lander module separation