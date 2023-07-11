scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Chandrayaan-3 Launch: When and where to watch live-stream of the mega-launch? Details here

ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live: “Vehicle electrical tests completed. Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO,” ISRO said in a tweet.

Written by FE Online
ISRO Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-3 will lift off on July 14, will land on August 23
The national space agency also invited citizens to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-3. (ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, on July 14 at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The lander of Chandrayaan-3 is expected to soft-land on the Moon’s surface on August 23 or 24. The mission which is built at a cost of over Rs 615 crore aims at Rover roving on the Moon and doing in-situ scientific experiments on the Moon’s surface.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 Launch: When and how to watch online

The national space agency also invited citizens to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-3 from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO.

Also Read

ISRO took it to Twitter to roll out a special invite for the people of the nation. 

“Vehicle electrical tests completed. Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO,” ISRO said in a tweet. 

You can all watch the mega launch with us at financialexpress.com.

Also Read

The national space agency has established three main objectives for the Chandrayaan-3 mission – safe and gentle landing on the Moon, demonstrating the rover’s ability to move around on the lunar surface and conducting scientific observations directly on-site.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

More Stories on
Chandrayaan
My Leisure

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 14:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS