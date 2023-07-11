Chandrayaan-3 Launch: When and where to watch live-stream of the mega-launch? Details here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, on July 14 at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The lander of Chandrayaan-3 is expected to soft-land on the Moon’s surface on August 23 or 24. The mission which is built at a cost of over Rs 615 crore aims at Rover roving on the Moon and doing in-situ scientific experiments on the Moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-3 Launch: When and how to watch online

The national space agency also invited citizens to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-3 from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO.

ISRO took it to Twitter to roll out a special invite for the people of the nation.

“Vehicle electrical tests completed. Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO,” ISRO said in a tweet.

The national space agency has established three main objectives for the Chandrayaan-3 mission – safe and gentle landing on the Moon, demonstrating the rover’s ability to move around on the lunar surface and conducting scientific observations directly on-site.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.