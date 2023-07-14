Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live: Countdown begins as India gets ready for mission to moon

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission Live Updates: India is set to embark on its third mission to the moon, known as Chandrayaan-3, on Friday at 2:35 pm. This mission aims to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface and explore it with a rover. A successful outcome would place India in an exclusive group of nations, including the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, that have accomplished this remarkable feat.
The spacecraft will begin by launching into an orbit around the Earth at an altitude of 179 km. Through a series of carefully orchestrated manoeuvres, it will gradually increase its orbit, breaking free from the Earth’s gravitational pull, and set its course towards the moon using a slingshot technique. Upon approaching the moon, the spacecraft will need to be captured by its gravitational force. Once captured, the lander, which houses the rover, will separate from the propulsion module and initiate its powered descent. This process is expected to span approximately 42 days, with the landing scheduled for August 23 during the lunar dawn.
In Pics | Indians celebrate mission to moon ahead of the launch scheduled at 14.35 pm. (Images/PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 distinguishes itself from Chandrayaan-2 through two notable differences. Firstly, it lacks an orbiter, unlike its predecessor. Secondly, it incorporates a payload known as Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE), which was absent in Chandrayaan-2. The propulsion module of Chandrayaan-3 will be equipped with SHAPE.
The primary objective of SHAPE is to gather valuable data regarding the polarization of light that is reflected by Earth. This collected data holds significance for scientists engaged in the exploration of other planets that display similar light signatures. (Read about the differences in detail here)
ISRO stated that the Chandrayaan-3 program represents a significant leap forward, showcasing the capability of soft-landing and lunar roving by its lunar module on the lunar terrain.
ISRO stated that the Chandrayaan-3 program represents a significant leap forward, showcasing the capability of soft-landing and lunar roving by its lunar module on the lunar terrain.
