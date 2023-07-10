Chandrayaan 3 Launch: ISRO gears up for India’s third lunar mission launch on July 14 – Details here

ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Launch Date and Time: The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its third lunar exploration mission on July 14 at 2.35 pm. The Chandrayaan-3, the successor to Chandrayaan-1 and -2, is set to embark on its journey to the Moon later this week.

The announcement was made by the ISRO Director, S Somanath at the Space Economy Leaders Meet held in Bengaluru last week as part of India’s G20 Presidency.

Chandrayaan-3 will be the first spacecraft to land on the South Pole of the Moon – a region that remains unexplored by humans to date.

Also Read Chandrayaan-3 to deploy lander and rover on moon

Objectives of Chandrayaan-3

The objective of India’s third moon mission will be to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on Lunar Surface and demonstrate Rover roving on the Moon. The mission also aims to conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the Moon’s surface.

The ISRO chief highlighted that the launch date and time have been decided by the national space agency keeping in mind the timing of sunrise on the moon and it will depend on the calculations.

Somnath informed that the Chandrayaan-3 will lift off on July 14, and if everything goes well, it will land on the moon’s surface on August 23. However, if it gets delayed by any circumstantial reason, then ISRO will have to keep the landing for the next month in September.

Unlike the partially successful Chandrayaan-2, which was India’s second lunar mission in 2019, there is no orbiter element this time.

Equipment aboard Chandrayaan-3

According to the reports, the equipment aboard the special spacecraft is supposed to carry out numerous experiments on the Moon for a period of 14 Earth days. It may be noted that one day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

ISRO Chief also spoke about equipment onboard Chandrayaan-3 and informed that multiple cameras on the rover will help the national space agency in getting images of the surface. He also added that the rover has six wheels and a solar panel.